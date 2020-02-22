Morales blast downs Real as Hazard limps off injured

Levante forward Jose Luis Morales won the game with an unstoppable strike in the 79th minute, flummoxing Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois by blasting a first-time shot inside the near post from a tight angle.

Real's first defeat in the league since October saw them fall to second place on 53 points after 25 games. Champions Barcelona replaced them at the top of the table on 55 after hammering Eibar 5-0 earlier on.

Real's best chance fell to Hazard, who failed to properly connect with the ball, and a few minutes later he left the pitch looking in pain, in only his second game back from an ankle injury that ruled out him of action for almost three months. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)