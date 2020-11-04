Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrado's cross in the seventh minute and swept home Cristiano Ronaldo's pass on the hour to put Juventus in control at a soggy Puskas Arena.

Ferencvaros then self-destructed as a howler by goalkeeper Dense Dibusz allowed substitute Paulo Dybala to add the third and Lasha Dvali put through his own goal after another defensive mix-up. Franck Boli scored a late consolation for the Hungarians.

Juventus are second in Group G with six points from three games while Ferencvaros have one.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

