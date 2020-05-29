Football

More injury woe for Everton's Gbamin

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 29 (Reuters) - Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin will play no part in the remainder of the season after the Premier League club said he will undergo surgery next week for an Achilles tendon injury sustained in training.

The Ivory Coast international has played only two league games this season, missing months of action following surgery on a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle last year.

"The injury ... is unrelated to the quadriceps problem Gbamin had been working his way back from since August last year," the club said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1674262/gbamin-to-have-surgery-on-achilles-injury.

Premier League

Liverpool denied chance to win title at Anfield over safety concerns – Paper Round

7 HOURS AGO

British media reported the 25 million pounds ($30.81 million) recruit will be sidelined for at least six months.

Everton are 12th ahead of the league's restart on June 17 following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8115 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Premier League refresher - Who's battling for Europe? Who's facing relegation?

8 HOURS AGO
Football

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Italy's Serie A gets green light for June 20 restart

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Liverpool denied chance to win title at Anfield over safety concerns – Paper Round

7 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League refresher - Who's battling for Europe? Who's facing relegation?

8 HOURS AGO
Football

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Italy's Serie A gets green light for June 20 restart

9 HOURS AGO
Serie A

Italy's Serie A to restart on June 20 - minister

10 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLiverpool denied chance to win title at Anfield over safety concerns – Paper Round
Next articleMotor racing-Ferrari to establish driver programme in Australia