Football

Morecambe defender Mbulu dies aged 23

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 27 (Reuters) - Morecambe centre back Christian Mbulu has died at the age of 23, the League Two club confirmed late on Tuesday.

The former Millwall and Motherwell defender joined the club in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season. The club did not reveal the cause of death.

"Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian's death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time," the club said in a statement https://www.morecambefc.com/news/2020/may/christian-mbulu.

"He was only 23 and the news of his sudden and untimely passing has been a shock to us all ... His loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Mbulu made three appearances for the club before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

What's On (2)

