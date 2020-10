Berkane striker Issoufou Dayo got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble after 15 minutes to decide the outcome at the end of a week-long mini tournament staged behind closed doors at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The competition had been halted in May at the semi-final stage by the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed with the last four played on Monday and Tuesday followed by Sunday’s final.

Berkane, who were runners-up last season, finished with 10 men when Bakr El Helali was sent off for a reckless tackle after a VAR review. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

