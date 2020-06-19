Football

Mourinho unhappy with VAR after Spurs held by United

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
9 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Jose Mourinho pointed the finger of blame at VAR as his Tottenham Hotspur side were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United by a late penalty on Friday.

Spurs were on course for three valuable points in the race for a Champions League qualification slot when David de Gea failed to keep out Steven Bergwijn's first-half strike.

Premier League

Paul Pogba still has a future in red

21 MINUTES AGO

But Bruno Fernandes's 81st-minute penalty after Paul Pogba was bundled over by Eric Dier made sure United went home with a 1-1 draw to stay fifth, four points above eighth-placed Spurs.

It could have been worse for Tottenham but another United penalty in stoppage time was rescinded by VAR after Fernandes went down under apparently no contact from Dier.

"I am not happy with the penalty and not happy with the second penalty," Mourinho said.

"I am unhappy with the VAR, not the referee on the first, the referee can make a mistake but VAR is there to do the job.

"In the second I am unhappy with (referee) Jon Moss because he did not give the free kick leading up to it and then gave another penalty. In this case the VAR gave the truth.

"We knew that we could have a penalty against because we know they have an incredible record of penalties given."

Mourinho also said VAR should have been used to book Fernandes for simulation after appearing to fall theatrically.

While the Portuguese coach was left frustrated against the club that sacked him last season, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Pogba who came off the bench in the second half for only his ninth appearance of the season.

The France midfielder has been sidelined by ankle injuries and had not appeared since January, but sparked United into life when he replaced Fred just past the hour mark.

"Paul did everything a midfielder should do, he tackled, won passes and showed some skills so fantastic to have him back," Solskjaer told reporters.

"He's had a frustrating season with his injuries. Paul has shown today how he can contribute and I just look forward to getting him fitter and seeing Paul getting back to his best."

Solskjaer paid tribute to United's fitness staff as his side ended the match strongly. Mourinho, however, said his players had grown tired towards the end of a fast-paced game.

"I liked my team performance for 70 minutes, I felt we were in control and I felt we gave them the kind of game that they don't like very much," he said. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

Keane in halftime rant at Manchester United performance

39 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Transfers

Pablo Mari could still make £8m Arsenal move - Paper Round

8 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Paul Pogba still has a future in red

21 MINUTES AGO
Football

Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

Keane in halftime rant at Manchester United performance

39 MINUTES AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

00:00:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

00:00:52
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Tennis

Safin on hellraiser claims and why Federer is the greatest of all time

21/03/2019 AT 16:05
Formula 1

Alonso wants to give McLaren time

14/09/2017 AT 11:32
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
View more

What's On

Previous articlePaul Pogba still has a future in red
Next articlePablo Mari could still make £8m Arsenal move - Paper Round