Movies or Bundesliga? Former champions Kaiserslautern want both

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - More than 200 countries will be broadcasting the restart of the German Bundesliga on Saturday but former champions and current third division club Kaiserslautern will be getting ready to go to the movies.

With preparations in the top two German leagues for Saturday's restart in full swing following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third division must wait until later this month.

While waiting for the ball to roll again, four-time German champions Kaiserslautern decided to give their fans some entertainment and set up a drive-in cinema in their stadium car park from Friday to Sunday to bring them together from a safe distance.

Toni Kroos exclusive: On salary sacrifice comments, his departure from Bayern and Roger Federer

2 HOURS AGO

Drive-ins have become somewhat of a trend in Germany during the pandemic which has killed almost 8,000 people in the country.

"All the guests using the existing health measures can enjoy the shows from their cars," the club said in a statement. Tickets are 15 euros for the driver and 12 for any other passenger.

So after watching the Bundesliga blockbuster Borussia Dortmund against Schalke 04 on Saturday afternoon, fans can also drive to their Fritz Walter stadium for a screening of Dolittle and The Fast and the Furious to round off an exciting evening. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Play Icon
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

2 HOURS AGO
Star names, tight title race, derby clashes - Why the Bundesliga is best to return first

2 HOURS AGO
