'My decision didn’t depend on Robert Lewandowski' - Serge Gnabry after signing new Bayern contract

Serge Gnabry has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich and is expected to play a more central attacking berth following the impending departure of Robert Lewadowski. The 27-year-old has agreed a deal which runs until 2026. "Of course I like playing in the centre but nevertheless I can't make it dependent on Lewi`s (Robert Lewandowski) leaving or staying. I have decided for myself to stay here."

00:01:22, 10 minutes ago