Football

'My favourites' - Usain Bolt predicts World Cup 2022 winners and reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United

Usain Bolt is convinced better days are ahead for his favourite football team Manchester United. The team could have new owners by the end of the season. The Glazer family bought United in 2005 and indicated recently they were exploring "strategic alternatives" for the club, including the possibility of selling it. Bolt also said he was sorry to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United.

00:01:59, 26 minutes ago