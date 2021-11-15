Thomas Hitzlsperger does not believe Qatar staging the 2022 World Cup will make the nation more liberal and democratic.

Ad

That is on top of numerous reports, since it was announced the World Cup would be hosted in Qatar in 2010, that highlight the inhumane conditions migrant workers work in

Premier League 'Aston Villa sells itself' - Gerrard hungry for pressure of being boss AN HOUR AGO

Hitzlsperger, arguably the most prominent ex-footballer to come out as homosexual, does not believe Qatar's human rights record, attitudes towards homosexuality and gender equality will improve once they host the World Cup next year.

"It won't be difficult for FIFA to broadcast four weeks' worth of pictures that give the impression of progress without anything fundamentally changing in the country in the coming years.

"I don't believe in sustainable improvement through the World Cup alone. Russia also didn't come more democratic and liberal after the last World Cup.

Let's just be brutally honest about it: The Arab world is an important market with powerful sponsors. They made the best bid, so we'll play there.

The former Aston Villa midfielder and ex-Germany international, who is now a sporting director at Stuttgart, has credited Qatar’s World Cup organising committee for at least permitting human rights demonstrations.

"That's welcome, because such symbols always trigger discussions," he added.

"If the World Cup takes place in Qatar, FIFA must face up to these discussions. So must Qatar."

Premier League Smith appointed Norwich head coach 6 HOURS AGO