Napoli edge closer to James deal - report

The Colombian moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Monaco for €75 million after an impressive 2014 World Cup campaign but has struggled to replicate the form he showed for his country since.

He spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, who did not elect to exercise an option to make the move permanent for the cost of €40m.

It now appears that his future in Serie A, with Napoli having reportedly agreed to pay €10m to bring him to the San Paolo for a solitary season.

However, there is a discrepancy in the two clubs' valuation of the 27-year-old, with Madrid holding out for a €40m purchase clause in the deal, while Napoli push for €30m. It is rumoured that Juventus are also interested in him.

James scored a total of 14 Bundesliga goals during his two-year spell at the Allianz Arena. He was brought to the club by Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he would reunite at Napoli.