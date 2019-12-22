Napoli end barren run with injury-time winner at Sassuolo

Sassuolo went ahead through 19-year-old Hamed Junior Traore in the 29th minute and should have added to their tally as eighth-placed Napoli gave a ragged first-half display and were jeered off by their fans.

But the visitors improved dramatically after halftime.

Allan equalised in the 57th minute and, after a spell of sustained pressure, Obiang turned the ball into his own goal following a corner in the fifth minute of added time to give Napoli their first league win since Oct. 19. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Ian Chadband)