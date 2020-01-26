Napoli stun Juve on Sarri's return, Ronaldo scores again

Juve saw their lead cut to three points by Inter Milan, who drew 1-1 at home to Cagliari earlier on Sunday.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who Sarri brought to Napoli during his three-year stint at the club, broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and captain Lorenzo Insigne hooked in the home side's second goal with four minutes left.

Out-of-sorts Juve took more than an hour to manage a shot on target although Ronaldo pulled one back in the 90th minute as he continued his scoring run.

Sarri, who led Napoli to second place with a club record points tally in his final season in charge in 2017-18, was jeered by the crowd and insulting banners were placed in various parts of the city before the match. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)