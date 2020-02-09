Napoli stutter again as Lecce earn surprise win in Naples

Gianluca Lapadula put the visitors in front against the run of play after half an hour, but Napoli pulled level early in the second half through Arkadiusz Milik.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side were left stunned when Lapadula struck again with a header before Marco Mancosu whipped a stunning free kick into the top corner, and Jose Callejon’s 90th-minute bicycle kick was too little too late.

The result ended a run of three consecutive wins for Napoli in all competitions and left the hosts in 11th place with 30 points, eight ahead of 17th-placed Lecce. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)