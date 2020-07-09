Football

Nashville SC removed from 'MLS Is Back Tournament' after positive Covid-19 tests

Nashville SC became the second club to be removed from the "MLS Is Back Tournament" after nine players tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer said on Thursday.

FC Dallas was dropped from the Orlando-based tournament on Monday after 10 players and a staff member tested positive.

"Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and would not be able to play matches,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

“For every decision we make in our return to play, the wellbeing of our players, staff, officials and all participants is our top priority."

