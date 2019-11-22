LIVE

Bourg en Bresse 01 - Le Puy Foot 43

National 1 - 22 November 2019

National 1 – Follow the Football match between Bourg en Bresse 01 and Le Puy Foot 43 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Bourg en Bresse 01 and Le Puy Foot 43? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bourg en Bresse 01 vs Le Puy Foot 43. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

