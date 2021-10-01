The National Women’s Soccer League has postponed this weekend’s round of games, following the sacking of Paul Riley by North Carolina Courage in light of allegations of sexual misconduct towards female players being made public.

Liverpool-born Riley has been coaching in the women’s game in American since 2006, but North Carolina Courage terminated his contract after an investigation from The Athletic was made public.

Over a dozen players contributed to The Athletic’s investigation, with Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim going public to comment on Riley’s behaviour.

NWSL has been heavily criticised for its handling of the affair, with USWNT star Alex Morgan saying previous allegations against Riley had not been investigated properly.

Commissioner Lisa Baird says she takes full responsibility, and issued a statement saying the weekend’s round of games would not take place in order to give everyone in the league some “space to reflect.”

"I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling,” Baird said. “Recognising that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn't our concern right now.

Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better.

"We have made this decision in collaboration with our players' association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue."

