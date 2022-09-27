Football

Nations League - Gareth Southgate defends Harry Maguire after mistakes led to goals in England draw with Germany

Nations League - Gareth Southgate defends Harry Maguire after mistakes from the defender led to goals in the Nations League draw with Germany. England and Germany played out a six-goal thriller at Wembley. Germany were 2-0 up after goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz, but Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane all struck in a frenzied period as England turned the game around.

00:01:28, 3 hours ago