Football

Nations League - 'Goals we conceded were avoidable' - Gareth Southgate rues England draw with Germany

Nations League - 'The goals we conceded were avoidable' - Gareth Southgate rues the England draw with Germany and letting in three goals. England and Germany played out a six-goal thriller at Wembley. Germany were 2-0 up after goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz, but Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane all struck in a frenzied period as England turned the game around.

00:02:30, 3 hours ago