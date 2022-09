Football

Nations League - 'I hope they're still wounded' - Portugal coach Fernando Santos on Spain's state of mind

"I hope they're still wounded" - Portugal coach Fernando Santos shares his thoughts on Spain's state of mind ahead of their clash. Portugal will be hosting last year's Nations League runner-up Spain in a winner-take-all match to decide who will advance through to the Final Four of the competition from Group A2.

00:01:18, 6 hours ago