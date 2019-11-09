Ndombele injury adds to Tottenham gloom

The France midfielder made little impact in the first half and was replaced by Harry Winks with manager Mauricio Pochettino saying it was a groin injury.

"We need to assess him now. I don't know anything at this moment," Pochettino, whose side have slumped to 12th after failing to win any of their last five Premier League games, told reporters.

"He felt pain in his groin but I don't know if that was before or during the game it happened.

"A strange situation because my feeling was that he wasn't comfortable on the pitch but he said was okay during the game.

"Then in the end we arrived at halftime and the doctor said to me that we needed to change because he can't continue."

Despite a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in midweek, Tottenham produced a listless display, especially in the first half. They went ahead through Son Heung-min but George Baldock's equaliser earned Sheffield United a merited point.

"We struggled from the beginning. I felt in the last 15 minutes in the second half we grew on the pitch and started to dominate and play better, but of course from the beginning we suffered a lot," Pochettino said.

"You expect better results than you get. Of course we are in a process to build and we'll see if we have time to build what we want."

