Neal Maupay: Arsenal players need to learn humility, they got what they deserved

Neal Maupay: Arsenal got what they deserved, their players need to learn humility

Neal Maupay has hit out at Arsenal players after his Brighton side won a feisty encounter at the Amex 2-1 in the Premier League.

Brighton came from behind to give their hopes of Premier League survival a boost as Maupay hit the winner deep into injury time after Lewis Dunk had cancelled out Nicolas Pepe's earlier effort.

Several Arsenal players surrounded Maupay at the final whistle, seemingly remonstrating with the Frenchman over his role in a serious-looking first-half injury to Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

However, the Frenchman insisted there was no malice in his challenge.

"At half time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper,” said Maupay of the first-half coming together.

"I jumped for the ball. I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.

Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved.

Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion scores his team's second goal past Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

"I just went to get the ball really. When he landed he twisted his knee. It is football, there is contact. I never meant to hurt him. I apologise again and wish him a speedy recovery."

The result leaves Arsenal on 40 points in ninth with Brighton in 15th on 32 points.

