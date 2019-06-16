Nelson soaks up tap tips to prepare for Italy

England’s Under-21 stars have been turning the heat up in the bath to avoid getting into hot water at Euro 2019.

The Young Lions were told to have long soaks to allow them to combat the hot weather in Italy.

They trained in 32-degree heat over the weekend as the countdown to Tuesday’s Group C opener against France continues and Reiss Nelson revealed how England have prepared.

“When we had our three days off during the training camp we were told to take hot baths each day and go in the sauna as it would be good preparation for the Euros,” said the Arsenal forward, who spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim. “That has helped a lot of the boys.

“That’s the first time I’ve been told to do that. Normally you are told to adapt when you get out here – train hard and then it will get easier when you get out here – but the hot bath methods were the first time I’d tried that.

“I was on holiday so I used the Jacuzzi to relax! It was cool. I went to Greece with my partner for a couple of days.

“In Germany the weather is all over the place. When I got there it was snowing and in June it was really hot.

“I played in all different kinds of temperatures there and when it gets really hot I find it a struggle to play in.

“The pitches are really dry as well. We like to pass the ball about and there can be a lot of bobbles on the pitch. You’ve got to properly rap the passes in.”

England play France, who are also one of the tournament favourites, in Cesena on Tuesday.

It means Nelson will face off against fellow Gunner Matteo Guendouzi and former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

But the 19-year-old – who scored seven goals for Hoffenheim last term – has refused to bite to any banter from his French friends.

“We don’t go into it looking at any opposition. We just want to play our own style. That is the England way,” he said.

“France are a very good team with good individuals, a couple of them I know from Arsenal who have gone on like Jeff and Matteo.

“They’ve given me a bit of stick but I think it will be a very good game to watch. They just told me I have to be ready for the game and may the best team win, nice messages to be honest.

“They are confident guys. A lot of them are playing regularly at first-team level so they have that confidence but we have that too. It will be a very good game.”