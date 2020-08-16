Football

Nene at the spot kick double to give Fluminense first win of the season

ByReuters
23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Former Paris St Germain winger Nene scored a brace from the penalty spot as Fluminense defeated Internacional 2-1 on Sunday, the Rio de Janeiro side's first league victory of the season in a VAR-influenced match at the Maracana stadium.

Internacional, who missed the chance to go top of the table, went ahead in the 27th minute with a volley from Paolo Guerrero. The Peruvian striker is now the league's top scorer, with three goals in three games.

But Fluminense equalized only ten minutes later, when the referee awarded a penalty after Victor Cuesta fouled Evanilson inside the area, and Nene converted the kick.

Fluminense had a goal disallowed by VAR after the interval for handball in the build up. But Fluminense got the benefit of VAR in the 76th minute when Ze Gabriel was adjudged to have handled inside the area, and Nene scored his second penalty of the evening.

The win takes Fluminense up to eighth position, and they will now take on Red Bull Bragantino away on Wednesday, while Internacional slipped to fifth in the table and will face Atletico Goianiense at home on the same day. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Jamie McGeever and Sam Holmes)

