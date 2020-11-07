Wiegman, currently the manager of the Netherlands Women's team, will succeed Phil Neville as England Women's head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal. Neville's contract ends in July 2021.

Under Wiegman, the Dutch won the women's European Championship in 2017 and the 51-year-old also led them to their first World Cup final two years later in France.

"In 2017, we didn't have the biggest players, but we managed to win the Euros as a group. Wiegman's definitely good in that respect - she'll bring that to England too," Miedema told the BBC.

"If you have a group with a lot of talent in but you can't work together, then there's no use. She's a really clear coach. She knows how she wants to play.

"It's going to be exciting for England to see how well she does. I hope it's not as well as she has done with us and we're going to win the Euros instead of England, but it will be a good opportunity for her and England."

Wiegman's first major tournament with the Lionesses will be the women's European Championship in July 2022. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

