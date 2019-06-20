Netherlands top Group E with 2-1 win against Canada

Dekker and Beerensteyn scored either side of Christine Sinclair's goal to put the Dutch on a maximum nine points with Canada, who had not conceded in their previous two games, finishing second on six.

The Netherlands will face Japan in the last 16 while Canada will take on either the United States or Sweden.

Both teams had already qualified before kickoff and they will be joined in the knockouts by Cameroon, who finished with three points and advanced as one of the best third-placed teams thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 win against New Zealand.

