Neto, 20, rifled in the opening goal after eight minutes while Paulinho, making his debut at the age of 28, got in front of his marker to score the second just before the half hour.

Renato Sanches added the third in the 56th minute and Braga forward Paulinho headed in his second from Mario Rui's cross five minutes later.

Football Van de Beek strike earns Netherlands draw with Spain AN HOUR AGO

Emili Garcia turned the ball into his own net before Ronaldo, who was rested for the first half, headed his 102nd international goal with five minutes left and Joao Felix completed the rout.

Ronaldo's goal left the 35-year-old only seven short of former Iran forward Ali Daei's alltime record of 109 international goals. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Football Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Swiss 2-1 AN HOUR AGO