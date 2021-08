Football

‘Never a bad face!’ - Pep Guardiola praises Jesus' positive attitude after Manchester City's 5-0 win

Pep Guardiola has praised forward Gabriel Jesus as the sort of player he wants to work with as a manager. He says the Brazilian is always positive and gives his best no matter how much time he spends on the pitch, or where on the grass he's positioned.

00:02:01, an hour ago