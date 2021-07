Football

'Never experienced that in my life' - Kieran Trippier on Wembley atmosphere as England beat Denmark at Euro 2020

"Tonight was like something I have never experienced before in football." England substitute Kieran Trippier was in raptures about the England supporters at Wembley as England beat Denmark 2-1 to qualify for the final of Euro 2020.

