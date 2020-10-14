"Pfft. Never in doubt," Rovers fan 'Andy' wrote on Twitter after captain Aron Lynas ended the shootout on the 30th attempt between the League Two (fourth tier) sides following a 2-2 draw.

Stranraer midfielder Connor McManus had brought the run of 28 successful attempts from the sides to an end when his second kick of the night cannoned off the crossbar.

Lynas, who had scored earlier in the shootout, then stepped up and put the ball into the bottom right corner of the net past Stranraer goalkeeper Greg Fleming.

Fleming and Rovers' goalkeeper Ryan Goodfellow had both scored from the spot.

While the match marked the highest-scoring shootout in a major Scottish competition it was still some way behind the record of 48 penalties taken in KK Palave's 17-16 win over Civics in a 2005 Namibian Cup fixture, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

