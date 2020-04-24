Football

Neville to leave role as England women's coach in July 2021

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

April 24 (Reuters) - England women's head coach Phil Neville will leave the job in July 2021 at the end of his contract, the English Football Association (FA) said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/24/phil-neville-statement-240420 on Friday.

"In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England women's team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home Euro (2022) and looking towards the 2023 World Cup," FA director of women's football Sue Campbell said. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

