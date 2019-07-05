New Chelsea boss Lampard will expect high standards - Redknapp

Lampard, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in a 13-year spell at Chelsea, was confirmed as Maurizio Sarri's successor on Thursday.

Redknapp, who has managed several English clubs including West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, said Lampard would expect his players to give everything, both on match days and in training.

"He is the best trainer I have seen in all my years of football. I have never seen anyone work so hard on the training ground," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"I am sure you can ask Jose Mourinho, you can ask Claudio Ranieri, you can ask anybody who worked with him - he trained like nobody you have ever seen.

"He will expect the same level of effort and commitment from the players at Chelsea. He will demand it. If he gets that, then Chelsea are in for a great time."

Chelsea, who finished third in the league last season, kick off their 2019-20 campaign against Manchester United on Aug. 11. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )