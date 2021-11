Football

New Spurs boss Antonio Conte promises 'passion' will return to team

Newly-appointed Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte said the club and its chairman Daniel Levy "wanted me strongly." The 52-year-old, who won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, has signed a contract until 2023 and replaces Nuno Espirito Santo.

00:01:15, an hour ago