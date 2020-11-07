Wilson, who is Newcastle's top scorer this season with six goals in eight Premier League games, limped off shortly before full-time and was replaced by Andy Carroll.

"It's a hamstring injury and we don't know how bad it is yet," Bruce said of the 28-year-old England striker. "He needs a scan. We hope that it's not too bad but we'll see."

Winger Ryan Fraser, who missed the game against Southampton due to a hamstring problem, is also set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

"Unfortunately, he came into the treatment room and wasn't happy. We scanned it and revealed a small tear. He won't make the internationals (for Scotland)," Bruce added.

Newcastle who are 11th in the Premier League, will face Chelsea on Nov. 21 on their return to action after the international break. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

