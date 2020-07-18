Newcastle face injury problems ahead of Brighton trip

July 18 (Reuters) - Newcastle United could be without key players including Fabian Schar and Allan Saint-Maxime for their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Steve Bruce said on Saturday.

Schar sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital for scans while Saint-Maximin injured his calf during the 3-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles will sit out the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

"Schar is away to see a specialist and we expect him to have an operation," Bruce told reporters.

"Florian Lejeune, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Paul Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ciaran Clark are all big doubts.

"We have Federico Fernandez, who has played every game and looks as if he's going to be okay while we've applied to see if Kelland Watts will be available because he's been on loan a few times."

Newcastle are 13th in the standings with 43 points.

"There's a couple of teams just above us with a couple more points than us. It's important if we can to finish off well. We knew it would be difficult with the teams we played but we're coming to the end so let's finish the best we can," Bruce said.

The Magpies were held to a goalless draw by Brighton in the reverse fixture this season and Bruce is expecting a similar test from Graham Potter's side on Monday.

"It's fascinating to watch them. Potter has come in for Chris Hughton with a different approach. They'll be a difficult opponent. He's certainly changed the whole philosophy of the club," the Newcastle manager said. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

