Newcastle hang on for point at Wolves

Newcastle made a superb start and took the lead when Miguel Almiron smashed home after a flowing move in the seventh minute.

Wolves did not have to wait long to draw level though as Belgian international Leander Dendoncker was left completely unmarked to steer in Joao Moutinho's corner.

Dubravka made a great close-range save to keep out Raul Jimenez's header as Wolves asserted their authority before halftime and the Slovak continued to impress.

Wolves huffed and puffed trying to find an opening after the break, often without any success, but when they did create chances Dubravka was on hand to save his side.

As Newcastle hung on, Dubravka did superbly to keep out a far post header by Pedro Neto.

Seven of the nine Premier League meetings between the teams have now ended in draws. Wolves moved up one place to seventh with 31 points from 22 games while Newcastle have 26 points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)