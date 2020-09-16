The 28-year-old Japan international joined Newcastle from Germany's Mainz on a four-year contract in August 2018 for a transfer fee that British media reported was around 9.5 million pounds ($12.25 million).

Muto, capped 29 times by his country, managed only two goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.

Football Three from Scotland's Hamilton Academical test positive for COVID-19 AN HOUR AGO

Newcastle have boosted their attacking options by signing striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser among others during the close season and began the 2020-21 league campaign with a 2-0 win at West Ham United.

Steve Bruce's side, who advanced to the third round of the League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Championship (second-tier) side Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7757 pounds) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Premier League Wales. Tottenham. Golf... Gareth Bale is coming home – The Warm-Up AN HOUR AGO