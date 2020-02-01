Newcastle secure scoreless draw with Norwich to creep up to 10th

James's Park on Saturday.

Despite being bottom of the table, the visitors came out all guns blazing, playing much of the opening 45 minutes in the Newcastle half and forcing Dubravka into two fine first-half saves to keep the scoreline level.

Norwich created plenty of chances and won a slew of corners, but all too often they struggled to get many of them on target. When they did, Dubravka was equal to the task.

Finnish forward Teemo Pukki, Norwich's top scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals this season, had a great chance to put his side ahead in the 73rd minute, but again Dubravka was quickest to react and Ciaran Clarke was able to clear the danger.

With Norwich pouring forward, new loan signing Danny Rose came on as a substitute to make his debut for Newcastle, and they had to work hard to repel yet another Norwich corner deep into stoppage time.

The final whistle prompted boos from the home supporters but favourable results in the day's other games saw Newcastle rise to 10th place while Norwich remain bottom of the league on 18 points, both from 25 games. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)