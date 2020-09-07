Newcastle United have signed England striker Callum Wilson from Championship side Bournemouth on a four-year deal.

Newcastle did not disclose the fee but British media reported they paid around 20 million pounds for the 28-year-old.

UEFA Nations League Foden and Greenwood 'axed by England after breaking quarantine rules' 9 MINUTES AGO

Wilson scored 67 goals and grabbed 30 assists in 187 games in all competitions for Bournemouth after his arrival from Coventry in 2014.

"From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me," Wilson told the club website.

"It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that."

Newcastle finished 13th last term and begin the new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Sept. 12.

Premier League giants 'evaluate' Sevilla centre-back – Euro Papers

Football Greenwood and Foden risk disciplinary action after Iceland quarantine breach 30 MINUTES AGO