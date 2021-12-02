Football

'Next manager of Manchester United needs tools to be successful' - Nicky Butt after Ralf Rangnick news

Nicky Butt: "Out of respect, to name people is a bit difficult. Everyone seems to be talking about Pochettino, but he's obviously at a very good club now, he's working hard with his players, it's difficult to pick people, all we would say is that the next manager that comes into Man United is given all the tools he needs to become successful, which to be fair to the club they do."

00:01:08, an hour ago