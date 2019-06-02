Getty Images
Neymar accused of committing rape in Paris - police report
A woman has accused Brazil football star Neymar of raping her in Paris, according to a Sao Paulo police report seen by Reuters.
Neymar's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Globo website, which first reported the news, said that a representative for Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, declined to comment, awaiting details of the allegations.
Reporting: Reuters
