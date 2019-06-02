Getty Images

Neymar accused of committing rape in Paris - police report

Neymar accused of committing rape in Paris - police report
By Reuters

1 hour ago

A woman has accused Brazil football star Neymar of raping her in Paris, according to a Sao Paulo police report seen by Reuters.

Neymar's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Globo website, which first reported the news, said that a representative for Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, declined to comment, awaiting details of the allegations.

Reporting: Reuters

0Read and react
0Read and react