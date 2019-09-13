Neymar available for PSG - coach

The Brazilian is likely to make his first appearance of the season for the Ligue 1 leaders at home against Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.

Barca spent the bulk of the close season negotiating with PSG to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou, two years after he left for a world record 222 million euros ($245 million) but the Catalans failed to strike a deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Tuchel told a news conference that all players were available except Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)