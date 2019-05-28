Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Dani Alves ahead of Copa America

Neymar has been replaced as Brazil captain for next month’s Copa America by his Paris St Germain team-mate Dani Alves.

Alves, 36, will also lead Tite’s side in friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

“Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019,” the CBF said in a statement.

“The decision was communicated by Tite to Neymar on Saturday. After training on Sunday, the coach talked to Daniel Alves to inform him of his choice.”

The Copa America takes place in Brazil from June 14 to July 7, with the hosts taking on Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

Brazil are eight-time winners of the Copa America, which they last won in 2007.