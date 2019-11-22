Neymar returns to help PSG beat Lille and extend Ligue 1 lead

First-half goals from Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria put the hosts ahead and Lille never seriously threatened a comeback.

Neymar had not featured for the champions since Oct. 5 due to a hamstring problem but returned to the starting lineup to help his side ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG moved to 33 points ahead of second-placed Olympique Marseille, who visit second-bottom Toulouse on Sunday, while Lille are seventh on 19.