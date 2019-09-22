Neymar to the rescue again as PSG beat Lyon

The Brazilian forward, who scored the only goal of the game against Strasbourg last week with an audacious injury-time overhead kick, on this occasion twisted his defender in the box before steering a perfect shot in off the far post in the 87th minute.

Despite with home fans booing him last week, Neymar's irrepressible form is likely to get many back on side as the Parisians look to win a third straight Ligue 1 title and make their best challenge for the Champions League, which to the frustration of fans - despite a £1 billion investment from Qatari Sports Investments since 2012 - has never extended past the quarter-final stages.

Neymar missed PSG's 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in midweek and will serve one further game suspension, after criticising the use of VAR during his side's last 16 defeat to Manchester United in 2018/19.

"We had chances and we had to convert them, our lucky charm saved us with this goal in the end," midfielder Marquinhos said.

"It's good to beat a direct rival for the title."

PSG, with five wins from six, lie three points clear of second-place Angers, who beat St Etienne 4-1, and Nice.