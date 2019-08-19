Neymar’s future has dominated headlines throughout the summer, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The deadline for transfers in Ligue 1 and La Liga is September 2, meaning there are two weeks left for a move to materialise.

So will the 27-year-old be plying his trade in Paris, Madrid or Barcelona next month? Here’s what we know…

Coutinho to Bayern = Neymar to Barcelona?

Philippe Coutinho has joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with the German champions having the option to buy the Brazilian for 120 million euros.

As detailed in Euro Papers below, that move has potentially accelerated the possibility of Neymar returning to Barcelona, the club he left for PSG back in 2017.

On Monday, Marca reported that Barca are “not willing to give up on their dream” of bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp.

Coutinho had been named as a potential player to move to PSG as part of a swap deal, and now reports suggest Nelson Semedo, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic could all be offered instead.

Barcelona football director Eric Abidal was in France last week to open talks with PSG, with RAC1 claiming he then reported back to Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, general director Oscar Grau and technical director Ramon Planes, telling the club to launch a bid for Neymar.

Will Real swoop in?

Real Madrid have spent more than 300 million euros this summer as they look to forget their trophyless campaign last year, and that worked wonders in their opening league match on the weekend when exactly zero of their new recruits started in the 3-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Eden Hazard was not fit, while Luka Jovic and Eder Militao were on the bench, and while all will no doubt get their chance to impress, they may not be the last names through the Bernabeu door before the transfer window shuts.

Real could yet move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, but they also remain interested in Neymar according to Marca, with PSG said to be favouring a deal with the Madrid club.

An offer from Real could reportedly involve midfielder Luka Modric, with the Independent claiming that a “bidding war” will take place between the Clasico rivals in the final two weeks of the window.

It could well be that is the players on offer which could eventually sway PSG.

Any chance Neymar stays?

The numbers behind any potential deals means there is every change Neymar could stay in Paris. Barca and Real would have to satisfy both club and player with any offer, and there are only 14 days to agree terms.

Neymar is yet to feature for PSG this season, and head coach Thomas Tuchel said he would not leave without a replacement coming in.

Tuchel also said that if Neymar did stay then the club have a player capable of helping them win. That came after a 2-1 loss at Rennes on the weekend…

"He will not leave without recruitment, it is not possible," Tuchel said at his post-match news conference. "It's clear - if he stays, we will have a player who will help us win.

Tuchel added to Canal+: "I always say the same thing, the transfer window is open even more than 10 days and you think it will be settled tomorrow or the day after tomorrow?

" What I think is not important. Today my player cannot play because he has not done any training like the others. This is the situation, and nothing has changed. "

PSG fans made their feelings known in their Ligue 1 opener earlier this month, telling Neymar to “go away”. Should he end up staying beyond the transfer window, he will somehow need to win back the fans.