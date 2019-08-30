NFL hopeful Lloyd flies like an eagle after scoring for USA

On the Lincoln Financial Field that is the home venue for her beloved Eagles, Lloyd paid homage to her NFL team by flapping her arms like an eagle to celebrate her goal that put the U.S. 3-0 ahead early in the second half.

She then raised both arms vertically to mimic the signal given by referees in American football for a successful field goal.

The crowd of 49,500, a U.S. record for a women's friendly, roared in approval.

Lloyd has been one of the most talked-about athletes in the United States in the past week since a video of her kicking a 55-yard field goal at an NFL practice game went viral.

On Wednesday, Lloyd said she was serious about playing in the NFL in 2020.

"I know that there's probably some players and people and everybody around the globe thinking this is the craziest thing," she told NFL Network.

"But then I also see it from the one perspective of maybe this is kind of something that's going to break down some barriers and give people, women especially, the confidence to know that maybe they can be a part of any NFL team as a kicker."

She acknowledged that some are sceptical of her chances.

"I mean, I'm not trying to be a running back or a quarterback; that would be an epic fail. But I do know that I could kick a ball pretty well and I pride myself in my technique and really it's all about getting it up and over."

But for the time being soccer remains her trade. Thursday's game was the second on a so-called "victory tour" for the team that clinched the World Cup in France in July. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)