Nigeria beat Guinea to book place in next round of Cup of Nations

Nigeria centre back Kenneth Omeruo scored the only goal of the game after 73 minutes, rising unchallenged to head home a corner from Moses Simon at the Alexandria Stadium. It was Nigeria's second Group B win from two games, but was another testing encounter after they beat Burundi 1-0 in their opener having taken 77 minutes to break down the resilient rookies.

Nigeria’s six points guarantees progress to the last 16 after a major improvement in their form from the opening game of the tournament. Guinea are third in the table with one point after they drew 2-2 with Madagascar in their opener.

