Nikita Parris has signed a deal with Manchester United until 2023/24 after completing only one season at Arsenal.

United will be Parris’ fourth Women’s Super League club after previously playing for Everton and Manchester City, winning the league with the latter.

She also had a stint at Olympique Lyonnais, where she won the continental treble.

Parris was part of the Lionesses squad that won the Euros this summer, making two substitution appearances during the campaign. Of the England squad that won the competition, three others are Man United players: Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Mary Earps.

"It feels unbelievable to be here," Parris said on joining the club.

"It's been quite a summer and this tops it off," she added. "Manchester United is a historic club who are making big movements in the WSL, and I can't wait to be a part of future success.

"With my winning mentality in matches and training, I want to help this team move forward and grow. I'm not the only new signing this summer, which shows the intention of the club to do exactly that. I'm so happy to be here and can't wait to get started."

Parris is the club's sixth signing this summer, with United already securing the signatures of Adriana Leon from West Ham, Rachel Williams from Tottenham, Grace Clinton from Everton, Maya Le Tissier from Brighton, and Lucia Garcia from Athletic Club.

Manager Marc Skinner had nothing but positive things to say about his newest signing, saying: “Nikita’s winning pedigree will be a great addition to our team.

"She is a proven winner on both the domestic and international stage and will bring a real maturity to the environment.

"Securing a player of Nikita’s calibre cements this great club’s ambition for the season ahead and we look forward to welcoming her into pre-season, after a well-deserved rest!"

Manchester United finished fourth last season, five points behind city rivals Manchester City and thus missing out on their goal of qualifying for the Champions League, something that Skinner will hope to rectify this season.

They start this season’s WSL campaign in London as they take on Tottenham on September 10th.

