Nine Premier League clubs attempted to stop Man City delaying Champions League ban

Nine Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and Burnley, lobbied against Manchester City attempting to suspend their two-year Champions League ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has revealed.

City were given the ban by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The decision was overturned last month by CAS, who have released a 93-page document detailing the case.

Transfers Joelson Fernandes Scout Report: The latest jewel from the Sporting academy 31 MINUTES AGO

Noted in the report is that almost half of the teams in the Premier League wrote to CAS and opposed City potentially asking for a “stay of execution” over their ban.

The teams were Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolves.

“On March 9 2020, nine Premier League clubs filed an application for intervention...for the limited purpose of opposing any possible application by MCFC to request for a stay of execution of the Appealed Decision.”

More to follow

The Emirates FA Cup FA Cup final: Arsenal and Chelsea dominant since 2000, but who needs cup win more in 2020? 2 HOURS AGO