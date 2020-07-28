Football

Nine Premier League clubs attempted to stop Man City delaying Champions League ban

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pep Guardiola during Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJames Walker-Roberts
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Nine Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and Burnley, lobbied against Manchester City attempting to suspend their two-year Champions League ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has revealed.

City were given the ban by UEFA in February for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The decision was overturned last month by CAS, who have released a 93-page document detailing the case.

Transfers

Joelson Fernandes Scout Report: The latest jewel from the Sporting academy

31 MINUTES AGO
  • Transfer News LIVE!
  • Joelson Fernandes Scouting Report

Noted in the report is that almost half of the teams in the Premier League wrote to CAS and opposed City potentially asking for a “stay of execution” over their ban.

The teams were Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolves.

“On March 9 2020, nine Premier League clubs filed an application for intervention...for the limited purpose of opposing any possible application by MCFC to request for a stay of execution of the Appealed Decision.”

More to follow

The Emirates FA Cup

FA Cup final: Arsenal and Chelsea dominant since 2000, but who needs cup win more in 2020?

2 HOURS AGO
Transfers

No concrete interest from Real Madrid for Sevilla's Jules Kounde - Expert View

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On